Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Attends The Air Force Day Parade

Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar attended the celebration of the Air Force Day at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad celebrations on the Indian Air Force's 86th anniversary. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweet on their official account, Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was present on the occasion to witness the Air Force Day parade. "Group Captain @sachin_rt arrives at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad to witness the #AirForceDay Parade," PIB tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar had represented the nation in 200 Tests and 463 One-day Internationals (ODIs). He had also scored a massive 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs for India with a total of 100 centuries under his belt.

Tendulkar won the Arjuna Award in 1994. The 45-year-old is also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1997-98), Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also tweeted on the occasion to salute the Air Force personnel and said, from protecting the nation's skies to countless search and rescue ops during disasters.

On #AirForceDay, a salute to the sky warriors of @IAF_MCC!



From protecting the nation's skies to countless search & rescue ops during disasters, they have lived valiantly by their motto of



We are proud of the #IndianAirForce! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 8, 2018

The parade will be followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicopters.

Following the parade, visitors can also witness static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force, news agency IANS reported.

The Indian Air Force was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

(With IANS inputs)