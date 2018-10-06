 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar Discloses Prithvi Shaw's Biggest Strength

Updated: 06 October 2018 11:03 IST

With his maiden ton, Prithvi Shaw had also become the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut.

Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut for India against the West Indies © AFP

Prithvi Shaw entered the history books after he hit a fine Test century on debut against the Windies on Thursday. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the several past and present cricketers to lavish praise on the youngster Prithvi Shaw. "To me, being talented is one thing but what you do with that talent becomes more important. If you want to succeed at the international level you've got to be a fast learner. And Prithvi is a very good learner. When somebody has to perform and sustain at this level, and play cricket at different conditions across the world for a long time to come, adaptability becomes the critical factor. I feel he has the knack to adapt to different situations and conditions. To me, that is Prithvi's biggest strength," Sachin Tendulkar told Times of India.

With his maiden ton, Prithvi also became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls against the Windies on Day 1 of the opening Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The previous record for the youngest half-centurion for India on debut was held by Abbas Ali Baig, who at the age of 20 years 131 days, scored a half-century against England in Manchester in 1959.

Meanwhile, Prithvi is also the third-fastest centurion on Test debut. India's southpaw Shikhar Dhawan remains the fastest in this club with an 85-ball hundred against Australia in 2013 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. And West Indian cricketer Dwayne Smith (93 deliveries) pulled off the same feat against South Africa in Cape Town in 2004.

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Prithvi Shaw Cricket India vs West Indies 2018
  • Shaw (134) became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut
  • The youngest batsman was Mohammad Ashraful for Bangladesh
  • Prithvi Shaw is also the third-fastest centurion on Test debut
