Fans were in for an ultimate treat as Sachin Tendulkar once again stepped out to the field to lead India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. In the tournament opener, India Legends took on South Africa Legends and the Sachin-led side did not disappoint as they won the contest by 61 runs. Batting first, India posted 217/4 in 20 overs owing to Stuart Binny's unbeaten 82-run knock off just 24 balls. Coming out to open, Sachin managed to score just 16 runs but fans are going gaga over his lofted shot that he played in the fourth over of the innings.

It was Makhaya Ntini who had the ball in his hand, and Sachin lofted him towards the long-on boundary fence and the ball rocketed towards the boundary. As soon as he hit the shot, the fans inside the Kanpur stadium erupted in joy.

Sachin was finally dismissed by Makhaya Ntini in the sixth over of the innings and the India Legends skipper managed to score just 16.

A fine half-century from Stuart Binny and brilliant spin bowling spells from Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha helped India Legends defeat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in the Road Safety World Series opener on Saturday.

India made a brilliant start to their Road Safety World Series campaign with this all-round show. South Africa on the other hand have a lot to fix if they want to progress further.