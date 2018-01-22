Sachin Tendulkar Meets India Women's Cricket Team Ahead Of South Africa Series

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday met the Indian women's cricket team at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla complex ahead of their South Africa tour. The Indian women's team will travel to South Africa for a gruelling three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. Tendulkar spoke to them about the preparations and how a positive frame of mind helps a team perform to their best. Tendulkar further advised the Mithali Raj-led team to not worry about the playing conditions and told them to avoid making minor mistakes.

Tendulkar also took to Twitter and uploaded photos with the women's team and wished them luck.

It was really great meeting you all. My best wishes to the entire team for the ODI and T20 series in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/4O90QBUrf5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2018

The ODI series will start at Kimberly on February 5, followed by the T20 series, which begins on February 13 at Potchefstroom.

Star India all rounder Harmanpreet Kaur had earlier spoken about how the two practice games in South Africa will help them gain confidence ahead of the ODI and T20 series.

"Going early will help us get used to the wickets there. We are getting two practice games and it will help build confidence before the main matches,"Harmanpreet said.

"The teams looks good and hopefully we will do well," the 28-year-old cricketer further added.

She conceded that the upcoming tour would be challenging but hoped that the team would perform well.

"Actually after the World Cup (last year), this is the first series we ae playing, and the tour will be very challenging for us and we are looking forward to it,"Harmanpreet remarked.

She did not fail to praise Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been picked up in the Indian side due to her stellar performance in the domestic cricket.