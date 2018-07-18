 
Sachin Tendulkar Links Up With Middlesex To Form Academy

Updated: 18 July 2018 19:26 IST

Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time having accrued the most runs in international cricket, said the ambition for the academy was two-fold.

The children aged between nine and 14 will be put through a comprehensive cricket curriculum. © Reuters

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and English county Middlesex are joining forces to launch an academy to teach young girls and boys about the sport, they announced on Wednesday. The children aged between nine and 14 will be put through a comprehensive cricket curriculum at the "Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy" (TMGA). There will be several cricket camps beginning at English school Merchant Taylor's from August 6-9 but then venturing to Mumbai, London and further afield. 

"The academy will provide young girls and boys between the age of 9 and 14 an opportunity to learn from two of the most respected and renowned institutions in world cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex Cricket," read a joint statement.

"The comprehensive training curriculum developed by the professional coaches at Middlesex and the Master himself will help young and budding cricketers with various aspects of cricket, including insights into athletic development, sport psychology, tactical development and technical modifications.

"With talent identification at the core of the academy, TMGA will also provide opportunities for talented underprivileged children with 100 scholarships available."

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture," said the 45-year-old.

"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future.

"Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students."

Richard Goatley, chief executive officer of Middlesex, said it had been the culmination of half a year's collaboration.

"It has been a great privilege over the past six months to work with Sachin Tendulkar and his team in developing what we believe will be the market leading coaching programme in the world," he said.

"Our established academy programme, twinned with the unique insight, knowledge and ability of the most successful cricketer of all time will provide kids with a unique experience that they will never forget."

Highlights
  • There will be several cricket camps beginning at the English school
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex are joining forces to launch an academy
  • Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time
