Sachin Tendulkar In Attendance As Krunal Pandya Ties The Knot

Updated: 28 December 2017 15:39 IST

Krunal Pandya was the latest among high-profile cricketers who got married this year.

Krunal Pandya tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma on Wednesday. © Twitter

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is the latest in the list of cricketers from India to get married this wedding season. Krunal tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at JW Marriott in Mumbai on Wednesday. Krunal's mehendi function, which coincided with India captain Virat Kohli's second reception, was held on Tuesday. Krunal's wedding ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names in the country. Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani was present along with his family, while Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan too arrived at the venue to convey their good wishes to the couple. Hardik and Krunal's cricket buddies were also part of the festivities.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won this year's Indian Premier League trophy. He was the Man of the Match in the final for his stupendous 38-ball 47 against Rising Pune Supergiant. Mumbai eventually won the match by one run.
 
Krunal was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2 crore INR for the 2016 IPL season where he gave some impressive performances. He has played 25 IPL matches so far accumulating 480 runs with an impressive strike rate of 158.42. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2016.
 
A left-arm spinner, Krunal has been a regular feature for Baroda in the domestic season.

Highlights
  • Krunal's mehendi function was held on Tuesday
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan attended the wedding ceremony
  • Krunal married long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma on Wednesday
