Sachin Tendulkar In Attendance As Krunal Pandya Ties The Knot

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is the latest in the list of cricketers from India to get married this wedding season. Krunal tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at JW Marriott in Mumbai on Wednesday. Krunal's mehendi function, which coincided with India captain Virat Kohli's second reception, was held on Tuesday. Krunal's wedding ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names in the country. Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani was present along with his family, while Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan too arrived at the venue to convey their good wishes to the couple. Hardik and Krunal's cricket buddies were also part of the festivities.