 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Star Cricketer Mithali Raj

Updated: 03 December 2017 17:01 IST

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for Mithali on the occasion of her birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Star Cricketer Mithali Raj
Sachin Tendulkar shared the picture with Mithali Raj on Twitter © Twitter

The Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj turned 35 on Sunday and several sportspersons extended their wishes on social media. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for Mithali on the occasion of her birthday. "Wishing one of India's finest athletes a very happy birthday. @M_Raj03, you've already inspired millions of girls to take up sport and I'm sure will do so for many more to come. Have a great year ahead! #playitHERway", Tendulkar captioned on his official Twitter account.

Mithali's teammate Veda Krishnamurthy also wished her captain on Twitter calling her an inspiration. "Happy birthday Mithsy u are just getting better every year, such an inspiration #agelikeher#superstar#legend !!! Wish you a wonderful year ahead !! #bestisyettocome @M_Raj03", she posted on her Twitter account.

Mithali guided India to the finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in July this year. India eventually lost to hosts England by 9 runs but their journey to the finals received plaudits from all quarters.

She also batted for an Indian Premier League for women after the World Cup but added it was for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide on.

India had a sensational start to the tournament, beating eventual champions England in the opener and then notched up three more wins before going down to Australia and South Africa.

That left them with a must-win league match with New Zealand which they won and then got the better of Australia in the semi-finals but fell short to champions England.

Mithali has been the flag-bearer of Indian cricket for women since 1999. She made her ODI debut against Ireland Women on June, 1999 while she debuted in the longer format against England Women on January, 2002.

Topics : Mithali Raj Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted a sweet borthday message for Mithali Raj
  • Mithali guided India Women to the Women's World Cup final in July
  • India eventually lost to England by 9 runs
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Inspires Me To Be Fit Every Day, Says Mithali Raj
Virat Kohli Inspires Me To Be Fit Every Day, Says Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj Rises To Top Spot In ICC Rankings
Mithali Raj Rises To Top Spot In ICC Rankings
Change In Bat Size Will Have An Impact On The Game, Says Rahul Dravid
Change In Bat Size Will Have An Impact On The Game, Says Rahul Dravid
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.