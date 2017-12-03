Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Star Cricketer Mithali Raj

The Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj turned 35 on Sunday and several sportspersons extended their wishes on social media. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for Mithali on the occasion of her birthday. "Wishing one of India's finest athletes a very happy birthday. @M_Raj03, you've already inspired millions of girls to take up sport and I'm sure will do so for many more to come. Have a great year ahead! #playitHERway", Tendulkar captioned on his official Twitter account.

Mithali's teammate Veda Krishnamurthy also wished her captain on Twitter calling her an inspiration. "Happy birthday Mithsy u are just getting better every year, such an inspiration #agelikeher#superstar#legend !!! Wish you a wonderful year ahead !! #bestisyettocome @M_Raj03", she posted on her Twitter account.

Mithali guided India to the finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in July this year. India eventually lost to hosts England by 9 runs but their journey to the finals received plaudits from all quarters.

She also batted for an Indian Premier League for women after the World Cup but added it was for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide on.

India had a sensational start to the tournament, beating eventual champions England in the opener and then notched up three more wins before going down to Australia and South Africa.

That left them with a must-win league match with New Zealand which they won and then got the better of Australia in the semi-finals but fell short to champions England.

Mithali has been the flag-bearer of Indian cricket for women since 1999. She made her ODI debut against Ireland Women on June, 1999 while she debuted in the longer format against England Women on January, 2002.