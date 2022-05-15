Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash on Sunday and the cricket fraternity is in shock on hearing the tragic news. The 46-year-old Symonds played 26 Tests, 14 T20Is and 198 ODIs for Australia and had the knack of changing the complexion of the game within minutes. Symonds was quite popular in India for the brand of cricket he played, and it is no surprise that several Indian cricketers were among the first ones to condole his death.

As per cricket.com.au, Queensland Police are investigating the car crash that took place at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.

Indian cricket stars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman took to Twitter to pay their tribute to Symonds.

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Today I have lost my closest man.

You were just not a colleague

My family, my man

My symonds uncle I will miss you terribly

RIP pic.twitter.com/5BvliutC8f — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symond's demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

Terrible and shocking. Andrew Symonds is no more. Too many good people have gone away too soon. R.I.P. mate. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 15, 2022

Waking up to this shocking news that my former teammate is no more..he was a friends friend and a terrific cricketer, one of the best all round cricketers of our era..#AndrewSymonds..may your soul merge with light and attain sadgati my friend...what's going on — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) May 15, 2022

Along with skills with the bat and ball, Symonds was a gun fielder as well and was a member of Australia's 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

The right-handed batter represented Queensland for 17 seasons in domestic cricket and talking about County, he represented Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

In the Indian Premier League, Symonds played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

Symonds played his first international game (ODI) in 1998 but had to wait six more years to play a Test match.