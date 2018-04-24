 
Sachin Tendulkar Fans Up In Arms About Birthday Tweet From Cricket Australia To Damien Fleming

Updated: 24 April 2018 12:31 IST

Sachin Tendulkar turned 45 on Tuesday and fans were not in any mood for this being taken lightly.

Sachin Tendulkar fans slammed Cricket Australia for it's cheeky birthday tweet to Damien Fleming. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar turned 45 on Tuesday and while fans and sportspersons from all over the world wished the cricket legend, some were left fuming at Cricket Australia's sneaky birthday wish for Damien Fleming. Besides sharing many a great on-field battles with each other, Tendulkar and Fleming also share birthdays. The Twitter handle of Cricket Australia's (CA) official website put out a tweet wishing Fleming, in which they attached a video of the swing bowler taking a wicket with the batsman being none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

Fans questioned CA's decision to put out the tweet on Tendulkar's birthday and said it was disrespectful to the batting great.

Tendulkar is currently involved in the IPL 2018 with Mumbai Indians as the team icon.

The Master Blaster was a part of as many as 78 matches in the IPL, where he amassed 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike rate of 119.81. Tendulkar won the 'orange cap' in the 2010 edition of the tournament in which he scored 618 runs in 15 appearances.

Tendulkar retired from the sport in November 2013 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, he still continues to rule billion of hearts.

With a huge pile of runs under his belt, Tendulkar dominates both ODI and Test run charts. Apart from his 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, the batting maestro also has numerous records to his name.

He made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi and dominated the 22 yards for more than two decades before calling it a day in 2013 against the West Indies.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Damien Fleming Cricket
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Damien Fleming share a birthday
  • Sachin Tendulkar turned 45 on Tuesday
  • Cricket Australia wished Fleming by posting a cheeky video
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.