Sachin Tendulkar Fans Up In Arms About Birthday Tweet From Cricket Australia To Damien Fleming

Sachin Tendulkar turned 45 on Tuesday and while fans and sportspersons from all over the world wished the cricket legend, some were left fuming at Cricket Australia's sneaky birthday wish for Damien Fleming. Besides sharing many a great on-field battles with each other, Tendulkar and Fleming also share birthdays. The Twitter handle of Cricket Australia's (CA) official website put out a tweet wishing Fleming, in which they attached a video of the swing bowler taking a wicket with the batsman being none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

Some @bowlologist gold from the man himself - happy birthday, Damien Fleming! pic.twitter.com/YcoYA8GNOD — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) April 24, 2018

Fans questioned CA's decision to put out the tweet on Tendulkar's birthday and said it was disrespectful to the batting great.

No matter how many bans, Australians will never change...



On Sachin's Birthday you are posting a video how Damien Fleming bowled him. Couldn't you find another batsman instead of Sachin? #HappyBirthdaySachin &mdash (@iShhhshank) April 24, 2018

Have u lost your mind??? @CricketAus Shame on you.. — harshbelvalkar (@harshbelvalkar) April 24, 2018

Also sachin smashed Australian strong bowling attack back in 1998 #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/XZzwmNSzSF — HBD (@freakoffl) April 24, 2018

Shame on CA....instead of setting a good example you do the opposite.



We now also know where the Aussies learn their Sledging....it comes right from the TOP.



YOUR TWEET WAS IN VERY BAD TASTE — Nikhil Desai (@nikhild1962) April 24, 2018

The swing...who tampered that ball?

By the way of Smith's and Warner's birthday, kindly post some of their VDO's for the act they are famous for!!! — Gaurab Mukherjee (@thumpsup) April 24, 2018

Can you post the ball tampering video on steve smith's bday?? — Sreenath V (@sreee343) April 24, 2018

Dis is very bad... Arn't u aware of d things.. Don't play with our emotions..very pity to see dis.. — Anupoju Sai Chandra (@chandu_131097) April 24, 2018

Wow... so much for being nice... congratulations @CricketAus , u just lost the last few ounces of respect left for you... — Bhau (@rickythechamp) April 24, 2018

Shame on Australia cricket...if u cant respect other player .... Australia cricket is the cheapest cricketer in world n people....like u r very cheap....there r no fault of smith n warner....u gave them tranning of that thats why the did that.... — Nikhil rakhonde (@Nikhilrakhonde1) April 24, 2018

WTF u can post another Footage of Fleming

Today is sachin birthday nd u r posting such type of rubbish video on sachins bd — Nabneet Nishant (@NishantNabneet) April 24, 2018

no matter if you post video of Sachin getting clean bold on his birthday today, legend will be legend. His records are enough to shut everyone. Getting out is just another part of game — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) April 24, 2018

Ooh. Unfair to show @SachinTheFilm birthday also today. And also how he pummelled on THIS date in sharjah 1998. — archer sterling (@ronburgundyhk) April 24, 2018

Tendulkar is currently involved in the IPL 2018 with Mumbai Indians as the team icon.

The Master Blaster was a part of as many as 78 matches in the IPL, where he amassed 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike rate of 119.81. Tendulkar won the 'orange cap' in the 2010 edition of the tournament in which he scored 618 runs in 15 appearances.

Tendulkar retired from the sport in November 2013 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, he still continues to rule billion of hearts.

With a huge pile of runs under his belt, Tendulkar dominates both ODI and Test run charts. Apart from his 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, the batting maestro also has numerous records to his name.

He made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi and dominated the 22 yards for more than two decades before calling it a day in 2013 against the West Indies.