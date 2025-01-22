Amid fresh controversy over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's alleged refusal to have 'Pakistan' printed on the team's Champions Trophy kits as part of the tournament logo, the Indian board has been sent a firm message from the International Cricket Council. Media reports suggested that the BCCI isn't keen to have 'Pakistan' written on the team kit as part of the 'host nation regulation', suggesting that the Indian team will be playing its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. However, the ICC has reportedly asked the Indian board that the Indian team is obligated to have 'Pakistan' written on the kit as the nation is the original host for the tournament.

"It is the responsibility of every team to add the tournament logo to their jerseys. All teams are obligated to comply with this rule," an ICC official said as per A-Sports.

The apex board also reportedly said that strict action could be taken against the Indian team if the Champions Trophy logo, with the name of the host country Pakistan, isn't found on the players' kit.

As per the ICC norms, teams are supposed to have the name of the hosts written on the jerseys irrespective of the fact where the matches are being held.

A report in IANS had suggested that the BCCI isn't keen to have Pakistan written on the team's shirts but the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly denied receiving any such information from the Indian board.

The last few months have been quite tensed between the BCCI and the PCB, especially after the Indian board refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. In the end, a compromise was reached over the matter, though the BCCI might also have to pay a huge fee for it in the near future when India will host a couple of ICC events.

There also remains suspense of India captain Rohit Sharma's travel to Pakistan over a curtain-raiser event involving all the skippers of the participating teams. It isn't yet known if the BCCI would allow him to travel across the border.

