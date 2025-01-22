Back in the Indian team after a hiatus of over 400 days, Mohammed Shami is set to don the blue jersey as India take on England in the first T20I of the series on Wednesday. Shami, who last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been sitting on the sidelines for a long time due to injury issues. The waiting period, however, has helped the marquee pacer become stronger from the mental standpoint. Ahead of his return to the international stage, Shami spoke his mind out, highlighting the real test for him was to understand who was with him during the tough period.

"The real test is to realise who is with you during tough times - I waited for an entire year & worked very hard - there was a sense of fear ever while running, it's difficult for any player - to get injured after being in full flow, go to NCA for rehab and then make a comeback," Shami said in a video shared by the BCCI on social media.

"When you are young, our parents reach us how to walk - we fall, we rise - but we never give up learning how to walk - we should never give up that Hunger - even if we fail, we have to get up & walk again - same applies to Sports - if you get injured, you have to make a comeback for your team & country," he added.

In the BCCI video, Shami could be seen flying kite. The pacer used kite flying as reference as he highlighted the importance of keeping self belief strong during tough times.

"Doesn't matter if it is flying a kite, bowling or driving a car, if you are strong and believe in yourself, then, I don't think you will find any difference. Look even after 15 years, I am able to fly this kite. Hence, confidence is very important for any task," Shami said.

"When you are scoring runs and taking wickets, everyone is with you. But the real test is to realise who is with you during tough times. I waited for an entire year and I worked very hard. There was a sense of fear even while running," Shami said.

Shami also thanked the support staff at the National Cricket Academy to help him complete his rehab process.

"It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go to the NCA for rehabilitation and then make a comeback. When you go through injuries, I feel you grow stronger as an athlete because you have to repeat a lot of things while being mentally strong. Whatever is done, it is done. I have crossed that phase. If you work hard, you will get the result. That's what I believe," Shami asserted.