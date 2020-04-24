Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: BCCI Remembers "Glorious Knock", Wishes Pour In On Social Media

Updated: 24 April 2020 09:36 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: The Master Blaster turned 47 on Friday with wishes pouring in from all parts of the globe for the batting great.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: The batting great turned 47 on Friday. © ICC/Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday with wishes pouring in from all parts of the globe for the cricket legend. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a tribute video on its official Twitter handle on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday. "As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack," the caption of the video read. Current coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri was among the first to wish Sachin Tendulkar, tweeting "Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ".

Many fans took the opportunity to post videos of their favourite Sachin Tendulkar knock while others posted some memes to show their reverence to the 'god of cricket'.

One of the greatest batsmen to ever take the field, Sachin Tendulkar has numerous records to his name.

The Master Blaster, as he is so often referred to, played 664 international matches -- 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I.

He amassed 15,921 runs in the longest format, averaging 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

The batting phenom was just as prolific in one-day cricket, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 with 49 hundreds and 96 fifties. Among the plethora of records, he was the first person to breach the 200-mark in 50-over cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar played just one Twenty20 International (T20I) in 2006 against South Africa in Johannesburg where he scored 10 runs.

The legend called time on his cricketing career in 2013.

Tendulkar, much like other former and current cricketers across the globe, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, he had pledged to feed 5,000 people for a month.

In March this year, the batting great had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra''s Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Tendulkar was also among the 40 elite sportspersons with whom PM Narendra Modi had a video conference to discuss the prevailing situation on April 3.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Ravi Shastri BCCI Cricket
