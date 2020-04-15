Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"This Is The Mother Of All World Cups": Ravi Shastri's Message On COVID-19

Updated: 15 April 2020 10:17 IST

Ravi Shastri, head coach of Team India, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video message with his fans, urging them to stay safe and stay indoors.

Ravi Shastri urged the citizens to obey the orders from centre and state governments. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri, head coach of Team India, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video message with his fans, urging them to stay safe and stay indoors as the country battles against the coronavirus pandemic. "Stay Home, Stay Safe," Ravi Shastri captioned the video on Twitter. In the video Ravi Shastri said that the COVID-19 has put everyone in a situation where we have got our backs to the wall. The former India all-rounder also compared the challenge against COVID-19 to a World Cup. "What's staring you in the face (COVID-19) is no ordinary World Cup, this is the mother of all World Cups," Ravi Shastri said.

Shastri also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading from the front in the country's fight against the deadly coronavirus. 

"Guys we can win this, but for that you've got to observe the basics. We got a Prime Minister who is leading from the front, ahead of the curve," Shastri added. 

Ravi Shastri urged the citizens to obey the orders from centre and state governments. 

"You have got to obey the orders that come from the top be it the centre, be it the state or be it the people in the front line who are risking their lives," Shastri said.

"Two orders that stand out; staying home and maintaining social distancing. It isn't easy but to win the game, you've got to go through the pain," the Team India head coach mentioned. 

The deadly coronavirus has halted every major sporting event around the world and it has affected more than 1.9 million people worldwide.

