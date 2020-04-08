Ravi Shastri's famous "tracer bullet" phrase from his commentary days has inspired a campaign started by the Kerala Police to stop people from violating the Covid-19 lockdown. "Drone sightings during lockdown...," the Kerala Police tweeted along with the video that has Ravi Shastri asking fellow-commentators to copy his "tracer bullet" commentary in the background. The country is in lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic . The Kerala Police decided to use a drone to find out the violators of the lockdown and the campaign has left many entertained on social media.

— Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had used his same old famous phrase to ask his fans to stay at home during the ongoing crisis.

"Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you," Shastri wrote on his Twitter handle.

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 29, 2020

Shastri had earlier called the forced break a "welcome rest" for his busy national team players.

"(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries," Shastri had said.

"It has been tough but a welcome rest for players," the coach had said.

The deadly virus has brought the world of sports to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International home series against South Africa was called off before the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until April 15.