"Tussi Legend Ho": Ravi Shastri Responds After Yuvraj Singh's Cheeky "Senior" Sledge

Thursday marked the ninth anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup final triumph against Sri Lanka. Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted a video of MS Dhoni's six that sealed the win for India and the scenes that followed and wrote "Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group." Shastri, who was in the commentary box on that fateful evening, also tagged Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli in his post.

Yuvraj Singh, who was at the non-striker's end when then-captain Dhoni hit the winning runs in 2011, cheekily responded to Ravi Shastri, tweeting, "Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it," with a laughing emoji.

Replying to the left-handed batsman, who played a crucial role for India in the World Cup triumph, Shastri was effusive in his praise.

"When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho," he tweeted.

When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! https://t.co/bnZHTyFd8x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

Yuvraj Singh was a key cog of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, with his all-round performances seeing him crowned the Man of the Tournament.

He will be remembered for his knock against Australia under pressure.

He scored 362 runs in nine matches in the tournament at a staggering average of 90.50 with one century and four half-centuries.

He also impressed with the ball, claiming 15 wickets in the tournament including two in the final at the Wankhede stadium.