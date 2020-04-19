Sachin Tendulkar Posts Pictures Of His New Hairdo, Fans Pour In Love

Sachin Tendulkar , despite retiring from international cricket in 2013, continues to charm his fans through social media. Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Sunday to share his new hairdo with his fans. The interesting thing about Sachin Tendulkar's new hairstyle was that he himself gave him the new look. "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?", Sachin Tendulkar captioned the pictures. Soon after Tendulkar shared the picture, fans flooded the post with their lovely comments for the batsman, who scored 100 international hundreds for India.

Tendulkar, much like other cricketers around the world, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar had pledged to feed 5000 people for a month.

In March this year, the 46-year-old Indian batting great had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra''s Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Tendulkar was also among the 40 elite sportspersons with whom PM Narendra Modi had a video conference to discuss the prevailing situation on April 3.

Cricketers from all over the world are using social media to interact with their fans and urging them to stay indoors as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc worldwide.

The deadly virus has infected more than 2.3 million people across the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.