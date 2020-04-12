After the coronavirus lockdown forced people to celebrate Easter at home, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes to fans. Sachin, in his tweet, while acknowledging that the world is going through a difficult phase, reminded people that the festival of Easter teaches us to "never lose hope and have faith". He added that nothing lasts forever and that there is always "light at the end of the tunnel".

"Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country. Happy Easter everyone!," Sachin tweeted.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also wished his fans a "Happy Easter" on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable picture, Shastri wrote: "Happy #Easter Everyone! Have a lovely day".

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

However, as the country is currently reeling with the coronavirus crisis, several churches remain closed on Easter.

The tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases has increased and crossed the 8000-mark.

Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.

(With ANI inputs)