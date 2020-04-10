MS Dhoni , the former Indian captain, has been spending time with his family as the country battles it out against the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent photo tweeted by Chennai Super King's official handle, Dhoni can be seen mowing his lawn in his farmhouse in Ranchi. Chennai Super King's Twitter handle captioned the post, "Lawn time, no see! #Thala #WhistlePodu". The picture was originally shared by Dhoni's wife Sakshi on her Instagram account. Dhoni was bought by the franchise back in 2008.

MS Dhoni had returned to the field last month and had started his preparations for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Dhoni alongside his Chennai Super Kings squad was seen training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, the training was called off in the wake of the coronavirus threat looming over the country. Soon after, the country went under a 21-day lockdown to make sure the threat of the pandemic is reduced to a minimum.

MS Dhoni has been out of action and was last seen in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC 2019 World Cup. Since then, Dhoni has not played any international game for the country. During his time away from the game, Dhoni went on to serve in the Indian army for two weeks last year.

MS Dhoni's fans from all around the world have been waiting for his return to the cricket field. However, with the number of coronavirus cases growing in the country, it is still not clear if the BCCI will go-ahead with the 13th edition of the IPL.