South Africa will face India in the second of the three-match T20I Series on Tuesday, December 12, at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. The match commences at 8:30 PM IST. Following the washout of the opening clash in Durban during the India tour of South Africa, the action now shifts to St George's Park for the second game of the series. The Men in Blue are coming into this series after a dominating T20I win against Australia. Suryakumar, who led Team India to a 4-1 victory, will once again be captain for the shortest format of the game against the Proteas.

India will be aiming to carry on with their winning momentum and take a lead in this series.

On the other hand, hosts South Africa will be playing their first game after the World Cup 2023. Aiden Markram will be the one who will be at the helm in the T20I series. South Africa have a well-balanced team with a great blend of youth and experience, they will be hoping to start the series on a positive note.

SA vs IND pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at St George's Park in Gqeberha, is 142.

Padding up first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 67 per cent of the matches.

SA vs IND weather report

The temperature at St George's Park is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius with 66 per cent humidity. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, which may help the pacers.

SA vs IND Fantasy XI team

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Reeza Hendricks, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Marco Jansen

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in T20I

South Africa and India have battled against each other on 24 occasions in T20Is. While South Africa have won 10 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 encounters and one match has yielded no result.

The last five T20 contests have seen South Africa win on two occasions and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 237 by India while the lowest has been 28 by India.

South Africa vs India prediction

Considering the current form and the head-to-head record, India are likely to win the upcoming contest.