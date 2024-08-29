The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be a mega one. Generally, when mega-auction happens in the IPL, the core of a team changes completely. This time, there is lot of intrigue surrounding the exact number for player who will be allowed retain by the 10 franchises from their current roster. All eyes are on Mumbai Indians. They have Suryakumar Yadav - the current India T20I captain, Rohit Sharma - the T20 World Cup winning skipper, Hardik Pandya - their designated captain and Jasprit Bumrah - senior bowler and somebody who has led India in the past.

It would be interesting to see if MI can retain all these super stars. In the midst of this, a rumour went viral on social media that Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giant is open to offer his a Rs 50 crore salary package in order to get his services. Goenka has responded to those rumours in an interview now.

"There is a rumour going on that LSG have kept Rs 50 crore separately for Rohit Sharma. Is this true?" the anchor asked on Sports Tak.

"You tell me one thing, do you, or anybody know, whether Rohit Sharma is coming to the auctions or not? All these speculations are without any reason. Whether Mumbai Indians will release Rohit Sharma or not, whether he is coming to the auction or not, even if he comes if you are going to use 50 per cent of your salary cap on one player, how will you manage the other 22 players?" Sanjiv Goenka asked.

"So is he in your wishlist?" the anchor asked again.

Goenka did not gave a straight answer. "Everybody has got a wishlist. You want best player, best captain to be in your team. It is not about wanting. What you have got and what is available. What can you do with that. This is that thing. I can want anyone but the same goes for all the franchises. You will not get everyone," he replied.