Ever since the beginning of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, Dinesh Karthik has been in stunning form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In their third match of the campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, he played a match-winning knock of 44* off just 23 deliveries to help RCB chase down their target of 170 runs. He came in to bat with the score at 87/5 after 12.3 overs, but put on a 67-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) to take his team over the finish line.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to praise Karthik, who has recently begun his commentary career as well.

"The commentator DK can walk the talk," he wrote in his tweet, before adding "Well played".

His post was accompanied with a picture to indicate that Dinesh Karthik is "not finished".

There have been concerns over Karthik's form in the IPL over the last couple of seasons. However, he has come back with a bang this year, putting to rest any questions about his abilities.

In RCB's first match, against Punjab Kings, he blitzed 32 off just 14 deliveries to help the team post a total of 205/2, although the Mayank Agarwal-led side was able to pull off a massive chase.

Then, against his old team Kolkata Knight Riders, he played a crucial cameo, hitting 14 off seven deliveries to help RCB complete a tricky chase after a top order collapse.

So far this season, operating majorly in the death overs, he has hit 90 runs off 44 deliveries and is yet to be dismissed.