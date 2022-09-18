Lancashire wicketkeeper George Lavelle pulled off a sensational catch in the final of the 2022 Royal London One-Day Cup at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Playing for Lancashire in the summit clash, Lavelle showed great athleticism behind the stumps to send Kent batter Olllie Robinson back to the dugout. Lancashire's right-arm pacer Liam Hurt came from over the wicket and bowled it around the good length area. The ball zoomed off the surface, surprising Robinson and taking the inside edge of his bat. An alert Lavelle, jumped to his left and grabbed the ball one-handed and low.

Given that the ball had a fair amount of inswing in it since the time it was delivered, Lavelle's catch looked all more special as he used the full stretch of his body in air to grab the ball.

Watch the catch here:

Kent, however, went on to win the Royal London Cup, beating Lancashire by 21 runs.

Opener Joey Evison scored 97 off 111 deliveries and got support from Joe Denly, who hit 78 off 69 deliveries.

The two put on a 133-run partnership for the third wicket.

The ageless Darren Stevens also contributed, with a nifty unbeaten knock of 31 runs as Kent posted 306/6.

Promoted

Then Grant Stewart and Nathan Gilchrist struck thrice each and Joey Evison completed an all-round show with two wickets of his own as they bowled Lancashire out for 285.

Keaton Jennings and Steven Croft scored 72 each, but it wasn't enough to stop Kent on the night.