Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has led her team to the third ICC Women's Championship in a row and she does not plan to stop, with an eye already on this year's 50-over Women's Cricket World Cup, starting in August. With a strong finish to 2024 after series wins against India and New Zealand, she says they are all set and fully motivated to compete for yet another trophy when they arrive in India for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup later this year. And they have already shown that with a dominant performance in the Ashes against Ireland, winning the first four matches of the series comfortably to retain the trophy and being unbeaten in all their three T20Is and ODIs so far.

"We have played some really consistent one-day cricket over the last cycle, so the girls are really pumped about wrapping that up," Healy said as quoted by ICC.

"The last cycle was a really exciting one. Coming down to the last couple of series to see who would win the trophy was really cool. For us to put in a good couple of performances in those series and get us over the line was really important, so the girls are really excited about winning this trophy and hopefully, it's good vibes for the next cycle as well," she added.

The 34-year-old has always had her eye on qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup - "part of the championship is staying at the top end of the ladder to make sure you do qualify!" - but she is also pleased with the style of cricket her side has played, and the consistency of their results.

"Knowing the nature of this cycle and how hotly contested it was, it is a good sign for the ODI World Cup," she added.

"It is really exciting. The group are really buoyed by that as well, to know that yes, we are playing good cricket - but it is a World Cup, and we know that there are going to be a lot of other teams vying for that trophy, so we are excited to get over there and get started," she concluded.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will begin in India this August.

