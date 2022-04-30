India skipper Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday on Saturday and wishes are pouring in for the 'Hitman' on social media. Rohit is regarded as one of the modern-day greats and has the highest individual score in ODIs. Rohit also has three double centuries to his name in the 50-over format. The batter is now leading the country in all three formats of the game and is also the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the title with Mumbai Indians five times.

"My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always," tweeted Suresh Raina.

"Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai. My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan," tweeted his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Varma.

"Happy Birthday @ImRo45! Here's to many more years of good friendship," tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.

"400 international matches, 15,733 international runs and going strong, only batter to hit 3 ODI double tons, 2007 ICC World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner. Here's wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 a very happy birthday," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

Virat Kohli also shared an Instagram story to wish Rohit and he captioned it: "Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. God Bless."

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "Happy birthday brotherman, this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have. Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day @ImRo45."

Taking To Twitter, Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45. God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year."

Rohit Sharma was appointed India's white-ball skipper last year and then took over reins in the longest format this year after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper.

The 35-year-old holds the record for registering highest individual score in ODIs after playing a knock of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rohit's first double ton in ODIs came against Australia in 2013. He then later scored two more against Sri Lanka. Rohit is also the first batter to hit five centuries in a single World Cup, achieving the feat in 2019 where India made it to the semi-finals.