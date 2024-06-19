The Indian cricket team qualified for Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with an unbeaten run in the league stage. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered victories over Ireland, Pakistan and United States while their final match against Canada was called off due to wet outfield. All four of India's matches till now were in United States but the action shifts to West Indies for the Super 8 stage. Naturally, the team management is quite curious regarding the nature of the pitches and skipper Rohit Sharma asked pacer Jasprit Bumrah about his assessment of the surface. "Pitch kaisa hain (how is the pitch)?" he asked his lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah who seemed to be pleased with the surfaces provided for training.

Ahead of India's Super 8 clash against Afghanistan on June 20, the BCCI also released a video which featured Rohit talking about the upcoming challenges and his team's preparations.

"There is real keen-ness in the group to go and do something special. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously. There is something to achieve in every skill session that you do. Once we play the first game, we are going to play the next two in 3-4 days. It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is not going to be an excuse," Rohit said in a video posted by BCCI.

"We will look to focus on our skill and what we need to do as a team. We have played a lot of games here. Everyone understands what they need to do. Everyone is looking forward and are excited at the same time," the Indian cricket team captain added.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

