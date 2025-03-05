Following a match-winning knock against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, star India batter Virat Kohli expressed his love for the game of cricket and batting, and said that as long as that 'love' is alive, everything else can be taken care of. With a sublime knock of 84 in 98 deliveries, decorated with five boundaries and plenty of elegant-looking singles and doubles, Virat proved that his run-chasing skills are as good as new and the hunger for runs still remains the same. His knock once again outclassed Australia and took India to the ICC Champions Trophy finals, where they will take on New Zealand and South Africa. Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

Speaking after the game in a video by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), Virat said, "I just love playing this game, I just love batting. As long as love for the game and batting is alive, all other things can take care of themselves. You are not going to a desperate situation and put your head down, thank god. Just keep working towards what the team wants, you will have results like these more often than not."

Further opening on his approach to the sport at this stage of his career, Virat said that it is about getting excited for big matches, trying his best to do his job and play according to situation, which could involve a lot of hard running between the wickets, an art he has excelled in.

"For me, at this stage of my career, it is about getting up for these games, getting excited, coming out here, hopefully doing the job for the team, working hard as much as I can, run hard between the wickets, play according to the situation. When all these things come together and it comes off, you feel great. To get the team across the line, it is a great feeling," said Virat.

"Obviously as a team, you feel good when people step up through the innings. Hardik (Pandya) hit those crucial shots at a nervous point for us. KL (Rahul) played outstandingly to close the game. Shreyas had a fine partnership with me. All-around effort counts. People are in a great space. You qualify for finals, a couple of days off, everything to look forward to," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six).

Carey was there till the 48th over, until a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock. Australia was eventually skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia.