Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. Pant had dozed off while driving and this resulted in the accident, he informed the police. After being taken to a local hospital initially, Pant has now been shifted to the Max hospital in Dehradun.

Here are all the important information available about Rishabh Pant's accident.

1) Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. He was going to visit his family.

2) The incident took place around 5:30 am in the morning

3) Pant was driving his Mercedes car which caught fire after colliding with the divider. Pant broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle.

4) He has sustained injuries to his leg, forehead and back.

5) The cricketer informed the police that he had dozed off for a bit while driving and that is how the accident occured.

6) Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that all costs of Pant's treatment will be borne by the state government.

7) Pant had recently been part of the Indian team that won the Test series in Bangladesh. He was dropped from India's T20I side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to go to the NCA to strength and consditioning training ahead of Test series against Australia in February.

