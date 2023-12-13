Sydney Sixers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in Match No 5 of the ongoing Big Bash League on Monday in Launceston. Opting to bowl first, Sydney restricted Hobart at 135/8 in 20 overs with Tom Curran taking a three-wicket haul. Later, Sydney chased down the target in 19.2 overs after Daniel Hughes played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs. Apart from the brilliant chase, this match also had a hilarious moment when Tom Curran got frightened by some flames on the field.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Hobart's innings, where Corey Anderson played a shot off Moises Henriques' delivery. The ball went towards the long-off where Tom tried to stop it from going for a boundary but failed.

Suddenly, some flames emerged from the stands and left Tom utterly frightened. This visual left former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, in splits.

The flames out of nowhere frightened Tom Curran...



And drew plenty of laughs out of the commentary box #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/DS0suu7DKV — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 11, 2023

Ponting said to his fellow commentators, “Have a look at Tom Curran, boys watch this. Have a look at this, watch him jump."

Coming to the match, Caleb Jewell was the top-scorer for Hobart with his quick 42-run knock. Apart from Tom, Jack Edwards and Ben Dwarshuis scalped two wickets each for Sydney.

Later, Daniel Hughes scored 60 off 50 balls as Sydney chased down the target in 19.2 overs, with six wickets in hand. Corey Anderson scalped two wickets for Hobart.

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers will now be going up against Adelaide Strikers on December 22 while Hobart Hurricanes will be squaring off against Perth Scorchers on December 20.