The first ODI between South Africa and England in Paarl, which was rescheduled to Sunday, has been suspended after two staff members at the hotel where the visitors were staying tested positive for coronavirus. The start of the match was initially delayed after the tests returned positive, but the match was then called off. The match was initially scheduled for Friday, but was postponed after a South Africa player tested positive for coronavirus.

JUST IN: The first ODI between South Africa and England has been suspended after staff at the hotel England were staying in tested positive for COVID-19.#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/C30sVE98Nm — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

"JUST IN: The first ODI between South Africa and England has been suspended after staff at the hotel England were staying in tested positive for COVID-19," the International Cricket Council tweeted.

"The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19," Cricket South Africa said in a statement when they had announced that the start of the match was delayed.

No further details were immediately available, but former England captain Mike Atherton, now a commentator and journalist, said he feared the entire series could be under threat.

Atherton said the new positive cases had "ramped up" the concern that the England camp already felt after the opening match, originally scheduled to be played in Cape Town last Friday, had been postponed because one of the South African players had tested positive.

"Certainly this match is off and I would be pessimistic about the other games," Atherton was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

