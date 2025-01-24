A bit of a drama took place on Day 2 of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. It happened on Friday when Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer was declared out by the umpire after edging Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar's delivery to wicketkeeper. Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who was the man stationed behind the stumps, took the catch diving to his right. Umpire didn't hesitate in raising his finger but Iyer was unhappy with the verdict. He decided not to leave the ground and got involved in a discussion with the umpire. Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was at the non-striker's end, also joined the discussion.

Both the Mumbai batters were certainly questioning the legality of the catch. However, after a long discussion with umpires, Iyer finally had to walk back.

India's star batters like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Iyer failed to shine in the game.

Rohit pulled Umar Nazir Mir for a trademark six, effortlessly lofted Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh for a couple of more hits over the ropes to give a glimpse of his absolute best. But eventually, a fifty on Ranji comeback was not meant to be for him as he fell for 28 on Friday.

On the other hand, Jaiswal, who was also playing a solid knock, fell for 26. Iyer also scored only 17 runs.

On Day 1, Mumbai were bundled out for 120. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side gave a strong fight and bowled out Jammu and Kashmir for 206. Electing to bat on a green-top wicket proved costly for Mumbai as the side was shot out for a mere 120, and in reply, Jammu and Kashmir finished the opening day's play at 174/7 for a lead of 54 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement