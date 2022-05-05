The Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room was a happy space on Wednesday after their 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The win catapulted the team to the top four in the points table. So far, the Faf du Plessis-led side has six wins and five losses in 11 games. However, the way Virat Kohli ad Co. are playing they can feel positive about their chances of pocketing more wins. After the match, middle-order batter Glenn Maxwell took a cheeky dig at teammate and former RCB captain Virat Kohli over a run out.

The duo was involved in a terrible mix-up in the ninth over of RCB's innings. Against CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, Kohli came down the down the pitch, played with soft hands and called for a single. However, Robin Uthappa delivered a brilliant throw from cover to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni who ran Maxwell out. The Australian was well short of the crease.

Later in a video released by RCB, Maxwell tells Kohli: ""I cannot bat with you, you run too fast. You hit ones and two's, I don't."

The smiles and laughter returned & the players celebrated the win with the customary victory song. We also asked Maxi, Harshal, Siraj and the coaches about last night's win against CSK.

In the match, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance to help Royal Challengers Bangalore register a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings, pushing the defending champions to the brink of elimination. The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8.

RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56). While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs. Shabaz Ahmed (1/27), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) also picked a wicket each.