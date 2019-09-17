India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was greeted with wishes from the cricketing fraternity as he turned 33 on Tuesday. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal led the wishes among Team India cricketers, while the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted tributes to the bowler on Twitter. "Wish you a great birthday brother @ashwinravi99. Hope to see you soon as winter is coming," Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, making a reference to the hit show "Game of Thrones". Mayank Agarwal also referred to the show in his birthday wish, while confirming that Ashwin was a big fan. "Happy nameday to the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the Indian Cricket Team, @ashwinravi99 Hope you have a fabulous birthday!" he tweeted.

Wish you a great birthday brother @ashwinravi99. Hope to see you soon as winter is coming.pic.twitter.com/0rhU9LwSoM - cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 17, 2019

Happy nameday to the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the Indian Cricket Team, @ashwinravi99!



Hope you have a fabulous birthday! - Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 17, 2019

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel also wished the spinner on his birthday. "Happy birthday ash..have a good one buddy," he tweeted.

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Russel Arnold also wished Ashwin on his special occasion. "Dei @ashwinravi99 Happy Birthday da .. hope you have a Kalachifying day .. all the best !!!" he wrote.

Dei @ashwinravi99 Happy Birthday da .. hope you have a Kalachifying day .. all the best !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 17, 2019

The BCCI tweeted a video of Ashwin's 100th, 200th and 300th Test wickets in its birthday wish for the bowler. The ICC tweeted his wicket tallies in the three formats of the game as it paid tribute to Ashwin.

Test wicket No. 100

Test wicket No. 200

Test wicket No. 300

Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7xJB4JQ8Bz - BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin has been most prolific in Test cricket, with 342 scalps to his name in the longest format of the game. He also boasts of 150 ODI wickets and 232 T20 wickets.

Ashwin is currently playing in the County Championship for Nottinghamshire and has picked up five 5-wicket hauls. He is part of India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa at home.