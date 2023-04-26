India on Tuesday announced the squad for World Test Championship final against Australia that is slated to kick off on June 7 at the Oval, London. The highlights of the selection were the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane into the team and the exclusion of Suryakumar Yadav from the 15-member squad. From the Indian squad that featured against Australia in the 3rd and 4th Test, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan were also also among the notable absentees. Shreyas Iyer couldn't be a part of the team owing to an injury.

On the other hand, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has also been included in the squad for the WTC final.

Impressed by the squad named for the summit clash, former India captain and ex-coach Ravi Shastri lauded the BCCI selectors and management.

"Best Indian team selected. Well done selectors and team management," wrote Shastri on Twitter.

Best Indian team selected. Well done selectors and team management 🇮🇳 #WTCFinal2023 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/olIK46GO96 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 25, 2023

India squad for WTC final against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Taking about Rahane, the player impressed with his performance in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy before he carried on the same form and confidence to the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The WTC final between India and Australia has been slated to take place from June 07 to June 11. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be high on confidence as they had secured a 2-1 triumph over Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.