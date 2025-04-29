Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered history books on Monday, becoming the youngest player to make a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as T20 cricket overall. The southpaw from Bihar achieved this milestone against the Gujarat Titans (GT) during their IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. During the run-chase of 210 runs, Suryavanshi blasted 101 in just 38 balls, smashing 11 sixes, the joint-most by a batter in an IPL innings, and seven fours.

Suryavanshi reached his century in 35 balls, which is the second-fastest in the history of the IPL, and the quickest by an Indian to score a century in the tournament.

RR head coach Rahul Dravid got up from his wheelchair to celebrate Suryavanshi's knock in the dugout. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Suryavanshi's ton is the second fastest in the popular T20 tournament after Chris Gayle's century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

The teenage sensation finally fell bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.

His 166-run opening stand with fellow left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal launched his team's chase of 210. They reached the target with 25 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 70 and put on an unbeaten stand of 41 with stand-in-skipper Riyan Parag who hit the winning six in his 15-ball 32.

But Suryavanshi's masterclass took the limelight from everything including opposition knocks from Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill, who hit 84, and Jos Buttler, who struck an unbeaten 50.

Gujarat posted 209-4 but the total did not survive Suryavanshi's blitz. He hit Afghanistan quick Karim Janat for three fours and three sixes in one 30-run over.

Gujarat are third on the 10-team table with six wins form nine matches.

Rajasthan's chances of moving into the final four still hang by a thread as they are seventh with three wins and seven defeats.

(With AFP Inputs)