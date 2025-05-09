The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala was witness to a never-before-seen scene as it got called off after blackout in the city. The official reason given by the IPL 2025 broadcasters was 'technical failure' but later on IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told news agency IANS: “Yes, the match has been called off as a precautionary step, because there are some incidents which happened in Jammu, I believe. That's what we got to know, so we thought it's wise to call off the game.”

Now, a report in The Indian Express, has claimed that there was 'some panic' after the match was called off. At around 9:20 pm, one of the floodlight towers went off, then the fans were evacuated. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was seen gesturing at fans to leave the stadium in an orderly manner.

The report quoted a player as saying: "We were told about attacks in nearby Pathankot. We are asked to go back to the hotel immediately. There was some panic... Delhi Capitals were seated in the Punjab team bus and vice-versa. We wanted to go out but there was a huge crowd. The foreign players were worried, with many of them wanting to return home." The report also quoted a source as saying the decision to stop the PBKS vs DC game was taken by the hosts Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association after a phone call from a top cricket official.

Amid the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan, the BCCI has decided to suspend the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season indefinitely in an emergency meeting on Friday, sources told IANS.

After Thursday's IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off after 10.1 overs of play at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala following the air and drone strikes from Pakistan which resulted in blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which are in close proximity to Dharamshala, the future of the tournament looked uncertain and BCCI convened emergency meeting to decide the way forward.

"IPL to be suspended, BCCI will issue detailed information anytime soon, the BCCI sources told IANS on Friday. "Yes, the meeting just got over. After discussing with all the concerned authorities, this decision was made. Further details will be shared by the BCCI, " it added.

"BCCI wants to stand with the nation at this time and thus suspends IPL 2025 with immediate effect. It's indefinite at the moment (on a window to resume IPL 2025 in future). It will only happen if there will be time later in the year. But for now nothing," said IPL sources to IANS.