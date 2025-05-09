Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: IPL To Be Suspended Amid Rising Military Tension? Here's What We Know So Far
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: The future of IPL 2025 is uncertain amid growing anxiety among overseas players regardinng the situation in India.
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Amid rising military tension between India and Pakistan, the future of India's premier T20 cricket tournament, IPL 2025, is uncertain. Reports this morning have claimed that the BCCI are considering suspending the tournament, after Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abandoned midway, following air attacks from Pakistan on some Indian cities. Players from that match are set to be evacuated via a special train by the BCCI. The IPL is still provisionally on, but government directives are being awaited ahead of today's match in Lucknow between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Virat Kohli is set to play.
- 12:02 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: What we know so farHere's a recap of all the updates that we've had regarding the future of IPL 2025, since the cancellation of yesterday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals:- IPL suspension being considered- Government's directives being awaited before a final call- Cricket Australia, overseas stars express concern over safety- PBKS, DC players to be evacuated safely via special train- No final verdict yet
- 11:57 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: IPL suspension expectedSeveral reports coming in now that IPL 2025 is set to be provisionally suspended, keeping in mind the escalating military tension between India and Pakistan. We still await official confirmation, but it seems to be a matter of time till we get an announcement.
- 11:50 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: How will PBKS, DC players be evacuated?Following the cancellation of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the players are set to be safely brought back to the national capital from Dharamshala. The players and staff will take a specially-arranged train from Pathankot to return to Delhi. The teams will reach Pathankot by road, located 85km away from Dharamshala.
- 11:37 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: PBKS vs MI shiftedWhile there is no official clarity on whether IPL 2025 will continue, what we do know is that as per last night's comments made by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, LSG vs RCB game today is provisionally still on. However, a change in that could be very well possible in the coming hours.Tomorrow, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. Sunday's match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been shifted from Dharamshala to Ahmedabad.
- 11:27 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Will LSG vs RCB happen?While new reports have emerged that the IPL could be suspended by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council, let's recollect the most recent statement from IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal. He had mentioned yesterday that today's match between LSG and RCB is still on, for now."Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind," Dhumal said.
- 11:25 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: PSL shiftedIt is important to note that cricket action on the other side of the border has already been halted, with several overseas players reportedly playing a major role in the Pakistan Super League being shifted. The PSL has been shifted to Dubai, with several players set to be flown to the middle-east today.
- 11:24 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Statement by Cricket Australia"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement on Friday morning
- 11:24 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Cricket Australia keeping a close eyeWith several Australian players involved in the IPL, Cricket Australia have released a statement that they're keeping a close watch on the evolving situation between India and Pakistan. As mentioned earlier, many Australian players have expressed their concern already.
- 11:15 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: IPL to be suspended?As per reports, BCCI are set to suspend the IPL, amid tension escalating between India and Pakistan. This is a significant development. There is no official confirmation yet, but as mentioned earlier, today's match was still on the cards. Perhaps not anymore.
- 11:09 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Growing tension among overseas playersAs per several reliable reports, overseas players involved in the IPL are concerned about their safety amid the rising tension. A number of Australian players have reportedly expressed anxiety regarding their safety, especially those based around border areas, and are ready to leave India.
- 11:05 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: BCCI to take a callAmid escalating military tension between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025's future is extremely uncertain. We are all quite unsure as to how things will pan out on both sides of the border, and as a result, it does feel like a cancellation could be on the cards. However, as of now, the IPL has not been called off, with IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirming that government's directives are set to come. Expect a call well before today's match in Lucknow.
- 10:49 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: What the IPL chairman has saidThe match scheduled for today is Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to be held in Lucknow. As of now, the match is still officially on. However, IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal has stated that government direction is awaited, and things might change.
"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.
- 10:46 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: PBKS-DC match cancelledLast night, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was called off after just 10.1 overs. While the evident reason was the air attacks from Pakistan on several civilian areas of India, all players and fans were evacuated safely from the stadium. But with growing tension and no certainty of what's to come, will we have any more IPL games? That's what we're trying to figure out here.
- 10:44 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: A tense situationA warm welcome to everyone tuning in to NDTV Sports. We speak to you amid a concerning situation, amid rising tension, and above all we wish safety upon everyone reading this. While cricket is certainly not the priority in such an atmosphere, there will still be a fair amount of doubt regarding the future of IPL 2025, and the safety of players and fans across the country.
