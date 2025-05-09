The IPL 2025 on Thursday was witness to an unprecedented scene as the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, was called off despite no natural hindrances like rain. The official word from the broadcasters of the IPL 2025 was 'significant technical failure' after the floodlights stopped working and the spectators were evacuated. Punjab Kings were 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when lights went out in the quaint hill town, attributed to floodlight failure at first. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the city went dark for some time. The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security. The picturesque ground can accommodate approximately 23,000 spectators and it was packed to about 80 per cent of its capacity at the time of evacuation.

Later, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal gave a different reason. "Yes, the match has been called off as a precautionary step, because there are some incidents which happened in Jammu (where India intercepted missile strikes from Pakistan), I believe. That's what we got to know, so we thought it's wise to call off the game," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS from Dharamshala.

In the midst of this a video of a cheerleader, who was present at the HPCA Stadium has gone viral. "The whole stadium, in the middle of the game, was evacuated. It was very scary. Everyone was screaming that there were bombs coming. It still is very scary. We want to really go out of Dharamsala. I hope IPL people are going to look after us. I don't know why I'm not crying; maybe I'm still in shock on what is happening," she said in the viral video on her way out of the ground.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Thursday said government directives are being awaited before deciding on whether to continue with the league amid the military clash with Pakistan but Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru "is on as of now".

The league's continuation is in serious doubt after Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway following air raid alerts in nearby cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.

Asked about Friday's game in Lucknow, he said: "Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind." Following the abandonment in Dharamsala, players and support staff of both teams will be transported to Delhi via a special train from Pathankot, located about 85 km from the hill town.