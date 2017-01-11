 
Rahul Dravid Turns 44: Celebrates Birthday By Posting Video On Facebook, Highlighting The Joy Of Cricket For All

Updated: 11 January 2017 15:03 IST

Rahul Dravid marked his 44th birthday by posting a video on his Facebook page, highlighting what cricket means to many people around India.

Rahul Dravid celebrated birthday by posting video on Facebook © Facebook

Rahul Dravid marked his 44th birthday by posting a video on his Facebook page, highlighting what cricket means to many people around India. Dravid said in his post that every birthday is a reminder of what cricket had contributed to his life and how it was a gift that kept on giving. Rahul Dravid, who turned 44 on Wednesday, has posted a video on his Facebook page celebrating another landmark in his remarkable life as a cricketer. He highlights several cases of people whose lives were changed by the sport - from women to senior citizens to mothers of children driving them to cricket camps and back. The ace batsman, currently coach of the India Under-19 team, says in the video that every cricketer, irrespective of what level he or she has played at, has a story to tell. "Whatever your story is, there's joy, cricket for all," he says in the video.

"Birthdays are an annual reminder of how much cricket has contributed to my life. It has been a gift that keeps on giving -- friendships, experiences, affection and so much more -- and that makes me incredibly grateful. Fortunately, it is a gift that can be passed on and shared with just about anyone and this is something that brings me joy. Here's a short video I'd like to share with you all today," Dravid says in the introduction to the video.

Topics : India Rahul Dravid Cricket
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid celebrated birthday by posting a video
  • He highlights cases of people whose lives were changed by the sport
  • 'The Wall' turned 44 on Wednesday
