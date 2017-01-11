Rahul Dravid Turns 44, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday . 'The Wall' and 'Mr Dependable', as he was called during his cricketing career, was born on January 11, 1973 and is considered to be one of the finest batsmen India have produced. Dravid, who always stayed away from the limelight, is currently giving back to the game by coaching the junior Indian team.It was also rumoured that many people from cricket fraternity wanted him to apply for the Indian coaching job, but he declined to accept the offer.

Dravid scored 13288 runs in 164 Tests he played with a batting average of 52.31. In One Day Internationals, he amassed 10889 runs in 344 matches with an average of 39.16 with 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

His batting compatriot Virender Sehwag, who is on playing the second innings through social media wrote:

He played in the V.

But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2017

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter and said:

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid .

One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name "Rahul" pic.twitter.com/QrS6D8JVxk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2017

Wishing this GENTLEMAN a very happy birthday,I was lucky to have a senior player like him #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/qtvBrZEoP6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2017

Happy Birthday Rahul Bhai. Thank you for your encouragement & for being a great role model for all the budding cricketers out there — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2017

Together with Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Dravid was part of a quarter of players who possibly constituted the best middle-order in the business during their time. The Wall, as he was known, was practically without any cracks.