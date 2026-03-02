Indian cricket team star Sanju Samson shared an emotional moment with skipper Suryakumar Yadav following their win over West Indies in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Samson slammed a brilliant 97 off 50 balls as India defeated West Indies by 5 wickets to qualify for the semifinals. In a video released by BCCI, Suryakumar was seen praising Samson for his sensational knock and that led to a hilarious remark from the wicket-keeper batter. While the India skipper praised him for his performance and his incredible return to the side after a poor run of form, Samson hugged him and said "Rulayega kya? (Are you going to make me cry?") - a comment that left both them smiling.

Suryakumar also revealed Samson's message to the team ahead of the match.

"I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want," he said.

"In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position."

"It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock. He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through. And he deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything," he added,