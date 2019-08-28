 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach

Updated: 28 August 2019 20:59 IST

Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey have been named as the head coaches of India A and India U19 teams respectively.

Rahul Dravid Set To Be Replaced As India A And U-19 Coach
Under Rahul Dravid's tutelage, the Under 19 team won the World Cup in 2018. © AFP

Rahul Dravid, who took charge at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as the head of cricket, will no longer work with the India A and Under 19 teams as their head coach, according to a report from ICC. Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey will take over the reigns from the former Indian skipper after being named the head coaches of India A and India U19 teams respectively. However, the report added that both Kotak and   Mhambrey have been appointed only for "next few months".

In 130 first-class matches, Kotak scored at a decent average of 41.76 and also picked up 70 wickets. He was also the in charge of the Saurashtra side in the domestic set-up.

Kotak will take care of the batting aspect of the India A players while former India bowler Ramesh Powar will work take charge as the bowling coach along with T Dilip who will join the set-up as the fielding coach. 

Mhambrey, on the other hand, worked with Dravid and has earned the promotion. Mhambrey played 91 first-class games, picking up 284 wickets. Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Abhay Sharma, both part of Dravid's staff, will work as Mhambrey's deputy. 

Dravid had fairly successful stints with both the junior sides -- Under 19 and India A. Under his tutelage, the Under 19 team lead by Prithvi Shaw won the World Cup in 2018, held in New Zealand.

During his tenure as the head coach, Dravid focussed more on players' developments without thinking too much about the result.

The India A side's next set of matches are against the visiting South Africa A. They are scheduled to play five one-day and two four-day games, starting August 29.

India U19's next big tournament is the Asia Cup in the first two weeks of September.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid India U19 India U19 India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid has taken charge as the head of cricket at NCA
  • Sitanshu Kotak has been named the head coach of India A side
  • Paras Mhambrey has been appointed as the head coach of the U19 side
Related Articles
Conflict Conundrum: Rahul Dravid Asked To Depose Before Ethics Officer On September 26
Conflict Conundrum: Rahul Dravid Asked To Depose Before Ethics Officer On September 26
Shubman Gill Reveals The Basic Mantra Given By Rahul Dravid
Shubman Gill Reveals The Basic Mantra Given By Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid Has No Conflict Of Interest, Says CoA Member Ravi Thogde
Rahul Dravid Has No Conflict Of Interest, Says CoA Member Ravi Thogde
"It
"It's Unfortunate That Only Few Cricketers Can Contribute": Anil Kumble On Conflict Of Interest
"God Help Indian Cricket": BCCI
"God Help Indian Cricket": BCCI's Notice To Rahul Dravid Upsets Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.