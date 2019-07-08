Rahul Dravid appointed head of National Cricket Academy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former India captain Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rahul Dravid will look after all cricket related activities at the NCA and he will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and the support staff at the academy. The 46-year-old will also be closely working with the national women's and men's head coaches. He will also be directly involved with the Indian developmental teams which include India A, India Under-19, India Under-23 teams. Rahul Dravid will help identifying key training and development objectives.

"He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches," the BCCI statement said.

The former cricketer is also the head coach of India's under-19 and India A team. He has helped in grooming young talent such as Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw among others.

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma remained part of the junior team support staff.