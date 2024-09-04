Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken up a new challenge while also making his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), signing up as head coach of Rajasthan Roayls. Dravid, who left the India head coach job after guiding the team to the T20 World Cup 2024 success, made himself available for IPL assignments. Dravid didn't want to take up a full-time assignment that demands his commitment for 8-10 months a year but was keen to return to IPL and take up a job that only needs him to be present for 2-3 months in a year.

Alongside Dravid, former Team India assistant coach Vikram Rathour has also taken up the role of Assistant Coach at Rajasthan Royals. The duo's arrival, however, doesn't impact the role that Kumar Sangakkara was holding at the franchise. The Sri Lanka great continues to remain the Director of Cricket Operations at the franchise.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, a contract with has already been signed between Dravid and Rajasthan Royals, well in time before the squad planning for the mega auction begins.

Dravid also has an excellent relationship with RR captain Sanju Samson, who came through the under-19 ranks while the former India captain was coaching the junior side.

Dravid also represented the Royals as player. He was the captain of the franchise in 2012 and 2013, and served as the team director and mentor in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

He then moved on to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016 and remained before taking up the role of the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2019.

Dravid made his switch to the Indain cricket team in 2021 when he was appointed head coach of the India men's cricket team. After a few near-misses, Dravid helped the Indian team end its 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, helping the boys lift the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

