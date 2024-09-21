Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz matched India legend Virat Kohli in an elite list. The Afghan star notched up a spectacular century against South Africa in the second ODI between the two sides. This was Gurbaz's seventh ODI century, tying with Kohli as the player with the second-most hundreds in ODIs before turning 23 years old. South Africa's Quinton de Kock had eight ODI tons before turning 23, which is a record. Gurbaz turns 23 on November 28, and still has time to match that.

Now in 42 ODIs, Gurbaz has scored 1,572 runs at an average of 38.34, with seven centuries and five fifties, with his best score being 151.

Afghanistan vs South Africa: As it happened

Afghanistan registered a famous series win over South Africa, as they won the second ODI by a whopping 177 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is the first bilateral ODI series between the two nations, and Afghanistan came out as convincing winners.

After Gurbaz's century laid the platform, a swashbuckling innings by all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, slamming 86 off just 50 balls, took Afghanistan to a total of 311 in 50 overs.

In response, South Africa were hapless with the bat once again. After being bowled out for just 106 in the first ODI, they failed to fare much better in the second ODI, being skittled out for 134.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, ending with figures of 5/19. He was ably supported by newcomer left arm spinner Nangeyaliya Kharote, who picked up four wickets. The South African innings lasted only 34.2 overs. After a 73-run opening partnership, wickets fell thick and fast. The last 8 wickets fell for just 36 runs.

Advertisement

Gurbaz will aim to match de Kock's record of most ODI centuries before the age of 23 in the final ODI of the series.