The absence of wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson from India's ICC Champions Trophy team remains one of the most baffling decisions that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee took. Despite possessing exceptional numbers in the 50-over format, Samson lost the race to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, the two wicket-keepers preferred for the tournament. Samson's absence from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign reportedly played a big role in his omission from the Champions Trophy. Now, his father has gone to war with the Kerala state association, suggesting their officials 'have something against' his son.

Samson wasn't part of Kerala's camp, which reportedly led to him not being picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign by the state team. While Samson claimed to have made his unavailability clear beforehand, KCA chief Jayesh Jeorge wasn't impressed by receiving only a 'one-line text' from the wicket-keeper batter.

"There are people within KCA who have something against my child, we've never spoken out against the association before, but this time, it's become too much. Sanju isn't the only one who didn't attend the camp, yet other players in the same situation were allowed to play," Samson's father Viswanath was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi English.

Samson's son, however, is keen to resume conversation with the KCA to fix things as he wants his son to be given a fair chance to play.

"It's not about Jayesh George (KCA president) or Vinod S Kumar (Board Secretary); it's some small people in between who turn everything into poison over trivial matters, We are sportsmen, not interested in the business of sports. All I want is for my son to be given a fair chance to play. If there's any mistake, we're open to discussion and ready to fix it," he added.

KCA chief George has, meanwhile, said that Samson would be eligible for selection again if he attends Kerala's camps.

"Sanju is currently in Kolkata and will be playing against England. There is nothing more to say regarding this. But he will be in the Kerala team again if he attends the camps. If he misses the camp, he will be left out," George said.