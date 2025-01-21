How does a batter with a recent average of over 700 runs in a tournament not get into the national team? Well, it isn't easy breaking into the Indian team even if your name is Karun Nair. The Vidarbha batter scored runs for fun in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, seeing a sea of fans rally behind him for Team India selection. However, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-man roster for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, Nair's name was missing. The selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar also had to answer some questions in the press conference over Nair's omission. Despite the setback, Nair isn't giving up hope.

Nair finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy with just one dismissal to his name, which came in the final against Karnataka. Nair aggregated 779 runs at an average of 389.50 in the event, having remained unbeaten in 8 of the 9 innings he featured in.

"Obviously, the possibility of an India comeback has to be on your mind. If you want to play for the country, you have to keep dreaming. There are these thoughts and dreams in the head but that's just motivation," Nair told Hindustan Times.

Agarkar, when asked about Nair's non-consideration, said that it crazy to see the batter scoring runs at an average of over 700 but he doesn't fit into the 15-man roster at present.

"I mean, those are really special performances and I mean someone who averages about 700+, 750 + or something, we did have a chat, no doubt about it, when those kind of performances happen. At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in a squad of 15. But those performances certainly make you take notice. If there is a loss of form (for a player) or injuries, there's certainly going to be a conversation around him," Agarkar said in the press conference after BCCI named the Champions Trophy squad.