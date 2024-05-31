Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's daughters - Akhira and Aadhya - showed off their cricket knowledge ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. In a video posted by Ashwin on his Instagram handle, he played a small and entertaining quiz with his daughters who impressed everyone with their answers. They were asked questions like - which countries will host the T20 World Cup matches, which city will host the India vs Pakistan match and who is the captain of West Indies. They were also asked who the India head coach was and their performance was quite impressive.

They answered all the questions correctly except for the one about New York hosting the game between India and Pakistan.

The Indian cricket team players have started practice in New York ahead of their warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. India will face Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5 ahead of the massive game against Pakistan which will take place on June 9.

Meanwhile, the hunt for India's next head coach is underway as Rahul Dravid's tenure will come to an end after T20 World Cup 2024. Media reports claimed that the BCCI has already spoken to some potential options with the focus on a domestic coach who knows the cricket scene in India.

Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the front-runner for the role with Ashish Nehra and VVS Laxman being the other options. But, reports claim that BCCI are not in a hurry to appoint the head coach.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.