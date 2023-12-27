Smriti Mandhana is one of the trailblazers in Indian sport currently. The Indian women's cricket team batter is one of the star batter of the side. She has so far played six ODIs, 80 ODIs and 125 T20Is scoring over 6000 runs across formats. In the recently concluded Test match against Australia, Mandhana scored 74 and 38* as India registered their maiden win over the side in a women's Test match. The India star recently came on an episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, along with Ishan Kishan. There she faced an out of the box question.

"Smriti ma'am. You have so many male followers on Instagram. What are the qualities that you like in a man?" a fan asked.

"Turn kar dia, sir," Ishan Kishan quipped.

"Are you married?" Amitabh Bachchan asked.

"No sir. That's why I am asking," the fan asked and replied.

Bolo na k phool jaisa ladka mil gaya hai!#CricketTwitter



pic.twitter.com/L7vUyqDazJ — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) December 26, 2023

"I did not expect such a question. Accha ladka ho that is very important. He should be caring and understand my sport. That is two major qualities that he should have. Because as a girl I will not be able to give him that much time. That thing he should understand and he should care about. These are the things which are top priority. These are the qualities which I will look in a man," Smriti Mandhana replied.

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India's women's team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The team suffered a 2-1 T20I series defeat against England but went on to create history by winning back-to-back Test clashes against England and Australia. They will first face Australia in three ODIs on December 28, December 30 and January 2. All matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The three T20I games will be played in Navi Mumbai on January 5, 7 and 9.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol

Advertisement

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja and Minnu Mani.