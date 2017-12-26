Photos: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Arrive For Their Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding grabbed all the headlines in the country. The couple got married in Italy on December 11 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. After their brief honeymoon in Europe, Virat and Anushka landed in New Delhi to host their first wedding reception on December 21. The celebrations are far from over as the couple are in Mumbai to host their second wedding reception. Photos of the Indian captain and Bollywood actor are doing the rounds in social media where the couple is seen arriving at St Regis Hotel for the much awaited Mumbai reception.

#Virushka #VirushkaReception Today at St. Regis Lower Parel Mumbai

Media awaits Virushka pic.twitter.com/EsIaCwmYva — Sonali S (@samtanisonali1) December 26, 2017

Many high-profile people from many walks of life, including Bollywood stars, along with cricketers is expected to be on the venue to celebrate the high-profile couple's wedding today. There is a high possibilty of the Indian cricket team attending the reception before they fly off to South Africa to play 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian captain will join the Indian squad and start preparing for the two-month long series against the Proteas, starting January 5.

It has been reported that Virat will be shifting cities, from his hometown New Delhi to Mumbai where Anushka lives. The couple will be moving into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, say reports.