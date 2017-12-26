 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Photos: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Arrive For Their Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Updated: 26 December 2017 19:58 IST

The celebrations are far from over as the couple are in Mumbai to host their second wedding reception.

Photos: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Arrive For Their Wedding Reception In Mumbai
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Mumbai for their second wedding reception. © NDTV

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding grabbed all the headlines in the country. The couple got married in Italy on December 11 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. After their brief honeymoon in Europe, Virat and Anushka landed in New Delhi to host their first wedding reception on December 21. The celebrations are far from over as the couple are in Mumbai to host their second wedding reception. Photos of the Indian captain and Bollywood actor are doing the rounds in social media where the couple is seen arriving at St Regis Hotel for the much awaited Mumbai reception.

Many high-profile people from many walks of life, including Bollywood stars, along with cricketers is expected to be on the venue to celebrate the high-profile couple's wedding today. There is a high possibilty of the Indian cricket team attending the reception before they fly off to South Africa to play 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian captain will join the Indian squad and start preparing for the two-month long series against the Proteas, starting January 5.

It has been reported that Virat will be shifting cities, from his hometown New Delhi to Mumbai where Anushka lives. The couple will be moving into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, say reports.

Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with Virat and return in the first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the actor's spokesperson had said.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding grabbed all the headlines
  • The couple are in Mumbai to host their second wedding reception
  • It has been reported that Virat will be shifting cities
Related Articles
Virushka Wedding Reception: Indian Cricket Stars Attend Grand Event In Mumbai
Virushka Wedding Reception: Indian Cricket Stars Attend Grand Event In Mumbai
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wedding Announcement Is Golden Tweet Of The Year
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wedding Announcement Is Golden Tweet Of The Year
Year-Ender 2017, Indian Sports: Kidambi Srikanth Leads A Pack Of Achievers
Year-Ender 2017, Indian Sports: Kidambi Srikanth Leads A Pack Of Achievers
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.