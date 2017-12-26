Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai Reception: All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host a second reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding captured the imagination of the entire country. The star couple got married in a private ceremony on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy and officially announced the news on their respective social media accounts, ending days of suspense and fevered speculation in the media. The duo hosted their first reception in New Delhi on December 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also in attendance. But the celebrations are far from over. Virat and Anushka will host a second reception in Mumbai on Tuesday with many Bollywood celebrities and cricketers expected to make their presence felt.

Bollywood director Kunal Kohli had shared a picture of the invite on his Twitter handle.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

Virushka's Mumbai reception invite has a special environment-friendly message.

Virat and Anushka's reception invite has plant sapling attached to it. Presumably, the star couple want their guests to plant a tree.

Virushka's Mumbai reception will take place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel. The wedding reception is scheduled to begin from 8.30 pm IST.

According to The St. Regis, Mumbai official website they claim to be the country's tallest hotel tower and boast of 395 guest rooms including 27 suites and 39 residential suites.

Astor Ballroom will be the setting for Virushka's Mumbai reception and according to the hotel it is located on Level 9. The pillar-less Astor Ballroom can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka had decided to go with a traditional look for their Delhi reception.

With a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery; chuda and sindoor in place.

Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with golden border in black mojris.

Virat helped Anushka onto the stage as they posed for the shutterbugs as fans flanked the streets for the two. Interestingly, the decor of the alfresco stage matched with the trousseau and sherwani they wore on their D-Day in Italy.